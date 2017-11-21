No salary for Dec if data not updated by Dec 31: JK fin dept

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir finance department has warned drawing and disbursing officers that their salaries for December will be held back if they fail to update the employee database on the Centralised Personal Information System (CPIS) by the end of this year.

The employees who do not cooperate with their DDOs will also not receive December salary, an official spokesman said, citing a circular issued by Finance Principal Secretary Navin Kumar Choudhary.

CPIS is a flagship e-governance project to create a databank of government employees across the state. Till date, the portal has database of nearly 3.18 lakh employees.

There are a total of 4.8 lakh employees working with 27 government departments across the state.

“All the DDOs are directed to update and enrol details of the left-out employees on the CPIS portal latest by December 31, failing which the treasury officers shall not draw the salary of the DDOs for December who have not uploaded the employee database on the CPIS portal,” Choudhary said in the circular issued yesterday.

The mandate of CPIS is to keep updated information of the employees when they are promoted, transferred or retired.

It also aims to assign a Unique Employee Identification Number (UEIN) to the employees for future reference, the spokesman said, adding that Aadhaar seeding has been provided on the application to make the database more relevant.

The administrative secretaries have also been asked to ensure full compliance in their respective departments.

“The necessary assistance in uploading employee data on CPIS portal by DDOs shall be provided by the Information Technology Department, the Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency, and the National Informatics Centre (NIC), State Centre, J&K,” the circular stated. (PTI)