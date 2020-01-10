No room for anti-India activism: Dr Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that there can be no room for anti-India activism and those who are indulging in this for short-term publicity, are in fact illuded by a false sense of self-righteousness and unreal intellectual pretensions.

Delivering the keynote address after releasing a series of books based on the Chronology of different eras in ancient India written by a senior officer of All India Services, Ved Veer Arya here today, Dr Jitendra Singh referred to the current scenario and, without naming anybody, he said, in the journalistic parleys, there is a proverb that “Dog bites a man is no news, but man bites a dog is a news”. This proverb is based on the obvious logic that man biting a dog is an anomaly and not a norm or routine. However, he said, in the last few days, the puzzle before us is whether the proverb has turned the other way round, with the man biting the dog having become a norm or routine.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over the last five years, a diligent and sincere effort has been made to create a model of State-Nation which combines an optimum mix of the basic Indian ethos and progressive vision for the future. He said, when Prime Minister Modi sets before us the target of 5 trillion US Dollar economy, he envisages an India which would emerge as a global leader on the basis of its inherent strength drawn from time-tested values, coupled with the collective commitment of its contemporary 130 crore people.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, even the most emancipated nations of the world have drawn a bottom-line of nationhood for themselves. It is high time that we, as a nation, also draw the bottom-line of our conduct and draw a line, so that nothing is said or done which could hurt or denigrate the integrity and esteem of India, he said.