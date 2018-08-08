Share Share 0 Share 0

Two days heavy rains have exposed all the tall claims of civic agencies, power distribution and water supply departments. Roads remained water-logged, manholes remained open awaiting for accidents, pot holes became prominent with at some places road user has to use his ingenuity to cross over the unknown depths awaiting. This is the development story reviewed by the administration run by BJP-PDP Coalition Government which always promised people of providing a corruption-free and an effective system be it roads, water and power supply, health care. Nothing has changed. This has been proved by the recent heavy rains. It also has proved that the local government was not at all prepared for any such eventuality be it in Jammu region or Srinagar region. Water supply to some of the areas in Jammu has been affected because of siltation due to heavy rains at water works on the periphery of the city. Energy demand in J&K has increased gradually. The worst culprit in this load shedding is the massive transmission losses and the need is to reboot the infrastructure. However, merely upgrading the transmission infrastructure will not be enough. With development suffering due to years of political strife, J&K’s energy needs are going to increase considerably in the coming years so is the water requirements. State Government has to work out for alternative sources of energy to such rising demands. Power situation overall has not improved and there are still three lakh households that haven’t been electrified in the State. State which depends of hydro power generation has not been able to tap the potential to the maximum because of political lethargy leading to most of the hydro projects running over-cost estimations. In this direction the impediments of sharing of waters under Indus Water Treaty has remained unsolved with Pakistan also adding hardships. The treaty signed between India and Pakistan in 1960 to share water flowing through the State of Jammu and Kashmir restricts the use of water and only allows run-of-river projects on western flowing rivers.