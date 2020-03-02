No reasons to refer Article 370 matter to larger seven-judge bench: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said there are no reasons to refer a batch of pleas, challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre’s decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 on August 5 last year, to a larger seven-judge bench.
A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice N V Ramana pronounced the order.
The apex court had on January 23 reserved its order on the issue of whether the batch of pleas would be referred to a larger seven-judge bench. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Urban planners, health practitioners must work in tandem: Dr Sushil
Way forward for any country is by educating itself more: Shah Rukh
Prabhas to work in ‘Mahanati’ director Nag Ashwin’s next
Colin Trevorrow’s ‘Jurassic World 3’ titled ‘Dominion’
John Abraham to produce biopic on Revathi Roy
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper