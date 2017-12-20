No question of ‘middle path’ till PM apologises: Cong MP

New Delhi: With Parliament witnessing repeated adjournments over Narendra Modi’s remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury said today that there was “no question of a middle path” on the matter till the prime minister apologised for his comments.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm today with the Congress members demanding an apology from Modi for his remarks made at an election rally that Singh had allegedly colluded with Pakistan to defeat the BJP in Gujarat.

“There is no question of middle path…The country’s prime minister has alleged that the former prime minister has taken steps against the country and that too with the enemy nation. Don’t you think it is an issue that calls for an apology?” Chowdhury told reporters.

She was asked about the possibility of a “middle path” to end the logjam in both Houses of Parliament. (PTI)