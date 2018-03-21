No proposal to increase retirement age of employees: Govt

New Delhi: There is no plan to increase the retirement age of central government employees from existing 60 years to 62 years, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said today.
“No,” he said, in a written reply to a question as to whether the government proposes to change the retirement age of the employees.
There are about 48.41 lakh central government employees. (PTI)
