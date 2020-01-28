No power can stop KPs return to Kashmir: Rajnath

STATE TIMES NEWS

Mangaluru: No power can now stop Kashmiri Pandits from going back to Kashmir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday, forcefully defending the NDA government’s decision to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir and abrogating its special status under Article 370.

In an address at a rally here, the Defence minister also sent a strong message to Pakistan and said India will not let anyone live in peace if it is harmed.

“We will not touch anyone, but if someone bothers us, then we are not going to let them live in peace,” he said.

Panel set up to address grievances

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has formed a three-member committee to examine and address the grievances of the registered migrants of the Jammu region.

Over 1,054 families (roughly 6,000 people) from various districts of the Jammu region are registered as migrants with the Jammu and Kashmir government and the latter has approved relief and ration for them at par with the migrants settled in Kashmir.

According to an order of the General Administration Department (GAD), the committee consists of the seniormost additional commissioner in the office of the Jammu divisional commissioner as its chairman, the relief and rehabilitation commissioner (migrants), Jammu as the member-secretary and the Director, Finance, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction as a member.

The terms of reference of the committee include looking into the grievances of the registered migrants in the Jammu region for their timely redressal and taking stock of the delivery of the approved benefits to them, the order said.

According to the order, the panel should ensure that any registered migrant is able to file a representation, either physically or through e-mail or any other mode to the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction or to the member-secretary of the committee. It should also devise a mechanism to inform the applicants about the disposal of their grievances.

The committee shall be serviced by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, and Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, the order said.



Referring to the exodus of a large number of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the late 1990s at the height of terrorism, Singh said no power now can stop them from returning to their homes.

On the Citizenship Amendment Act, the minister said it is not a law to hurt the sentiments of any religion but to give relief to victims of religious persecution.

Mahatma Gandhi had told Nehru to give citizenship to minorities like Hindus and Sikhs if they come to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled that vision by bringing in the law, Singh said.

On several non-BJP states refusing to implement the CAA, the defence minister said it is a central law and everyone should follow it.

Accusing the Congress of misleading people on the issue, he said the party should not forget its duty towards the nation just because it is in opposition.