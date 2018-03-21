No plans to withdraw or amend AFSPA in J&K: Govt

Share Share 0 Share 0

‘Less lethal plastic bullets to be used’

Agency

New Delhi: The government has no plans to withdraw or amend “the Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act, 1990”, which gives the security forces immunity and special rights in carrying out operations in disturbed areas, Union Minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said on Tuesday.

Ahir, however, said in the Lok Sabha that a proposal is under consideration to make the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 more operationally effective and humane.

“There is no proposal to amend the Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act, 1990. There is no proposal under consideration of Government of India to withdraw the Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act, 1990 from Jammu and Kashmir,” he said replying a written question.

There has been a long-standing demand from various quarters in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast to withdraw the Act.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha has been told that less lethal plastic bullets will be used to tackle law and order situations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir also said the government has no plans for enhanced use of bunkers to protect security forces from stone throwers after the annual shift of the capital from Jammu to Srinagar in the next few days.

“The government has decided to introduce less lethal plastic bullets also to be used in tackling law and order situations in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said in reply to a written question.

The minister said the government has appointed Dineshwar Sharma, former Director of the Intelligence Bureau, as its representative to initiate and carry forward dialogue with the elected representatives, organisations and individuals concerned in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The response from the people of Jammu and Kashmir has been very

positive. A large number of delegations and individuals representing various

sections of society and particularly youths have already interacted with the Government of India representative,” he said.