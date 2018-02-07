No plan to grant State Subject Status to WPRs yet

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday said that there is no proposal to grant State Subject status to the West Pakistani Refugees as of now.

In a written reply to the question raised by the BJP MLA Gagan Bhagat, seeking details of compensation paid to PoJK Refugees, families yet to be disbursed compensation and intent to settle West Pakistani Refugees (WPRs), the Minister In-charge Disaster Management, Javed Mustafa Mir said, “Unlike the PoJK displaced persons of 1947 and Chhamnb displaced persons of 1965 and 1971, West Pakistani Refugees have not been granted State Subject status.”

“However, there is no specific proposal as of now under the consideration of the Government,” replied the Minister In-charge.

He further said that the Government of India has sanctioned Rs 2000 crore as central assistance for one time settlement of 36,384 displaced families of PoJK and Chhamb under PMDP-2015 for Jammu and Kashmir.

“Against 36,384 families, the assistance cases of 10098 have been approved and submitted to the MHA for DBT as on December 31, 2017,” he added.