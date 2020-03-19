No period in J&K during terrorism as peaceful as it is: Dr Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday that there has not been a more peaceful eight-month period in the militancy-hit region than the one since August last when Article 370 was nullified.

Intervening during a discussion on the budget for Jammu and Kashmir, he cited development figures to assert that new dreams and aspirations have emerged in the region after it was brought under the Centre’s direct rule.

Amid opposition members’ attack on the Modi government over the detention of former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, now released, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, Singh hit out at them during his 37 minutes intervention, blended with poetry and anecdotes, Dr Jitendra Singh said, he sometimes feels surprised how easily tears are shed over the so-called plight of the members of two or three families who were in preventive detention in the recent months but not a single tear is shed for those 40,000 who got killed in terrorism and who included persons from all sections.

“These 40,000 also were also sons and daughters of some parents and would also have been caretaker of their spouses and children,” he said.

Those who refuse to bemoan their killings may be exposing themselves to the accusation from future historians that they were part of a nexus and had a vested interest in articulating the case of a handful of dynasties, at the cost of the a larger interest of the society, he added.

The number of detainees in the union territory is the least right now in the last 30 years, the Udhampur MP said.

Amid uproar from the opposition, Dr Jitendra Singh said, he can challenge anybody and prove that the last eight months since Aug 2019 have been the most peaceful interval of time compared to any equivalent interval of time in the preceding 30 years.

All the National Conference and Congress members were up on their chairs when he further remarked cryptically that there was a section of opinion which believed that this peace had been possible because the potential trouble- makers had been put behind the bars.

“Prophets of doom have been proved wrong. That is their agony. It was said earthquake will follow and volcano will erupt,” he said.

The GST collection from Jammu and Kashmir has since then gone up by 13 per cent and excise duty by 7.5 per cent while 60,000 new pensioners have been enrolled into various schemes, he said.

While only 1,109 new houses were built under the PM Awas Yojna in 2008, 18,534 were built in 2019, he said, adding that fund utilisation there has gone up by 48 per cent. He added that 3.5 Lakhs Ayushman Cards were issued between July and December 2019 despite certain restrictions.

If this according to the opposition is “bad condition” as far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, then let such a condition remain there, Singh said in a jibe at the opposition, adding that over 50,000 new jobs are coming and incentives for Start Ups are in the offing, but there is however, no guarantee for the jobs for some of the politicians who are feeling unemployed.

He said, all this has been possible because of drive against corruption and pilferage through measures like e-tendering, GeM portal, Geo-tag of work, on-line billing cum payment etc.

He also referred to new upcoming projects including the Bamboo project in Jammu and first medicinal plant.

There was again uproar in the house when Dr Jitendra Singh said that on the direction of the Prime Minister, 36 Union Ministers travelled to J&K in 15 days. With the holding the BDC election for the first time, he said, it is the Modi who had actually made the people of J&K realize what is meant by self rule and autonomy.

Some UTs do not have single AIIMS but Jammu and Kashmir has two AIIMS and eight to nine medical colleges, he said.

“New dreams, new hopes and new aspirations have taken birth there under the leadership of Modi,” he said, noting that the prime minister spent his Diwali after coming to power in 2014 in Kashmir with flood victims and is going to be in Ladakh, which was part of the erstwhile state and is now a UT, on International Yoga Day in June.

He said disinformation about security clampdown was spread but even in the worst of times broadband, landline and wifi connections were on in the region, and only mobile internet was blocked to target terrorists.

Dr Jitendra Singh came out heavily on those, both in polity as well as in media, who had misled the nation by saying that the internet had been suspended and created a hype on this issue simply to facilitate their regular 9 O’clock TV debate.

The matter of fact, he said, is that barring very few areas, in most parts, the broadband internet and wi-fi internet were always functioning and it was only the “mobile” network which had been temporarily suspended.

He said, while most of the teaching institutions, offices and shopping Malls today have wi-fi, it is the mobile network which comes handy for use of terrorists on the run to locate their coordinates.

In this context, he also narrated two incidents, one from Lakhanpur and one from Batote, where the terrorists on chase were liquidated and prevented from carrying out a violent catastrophe simply because their mobile network was not functioning.

Not curfew but Section 144, which restricts assembly of more than four people, was imposed there after Article 370 was revoked, he said, asserting that when Section 144 can be imposed to tackle coronavirus than why not for dealing with terrorists.

Local recruitment of terrorists and infiltration have gone down, he said, adding that a record 90 lakh metric tonne of apples was sold this season following the “personal intervention” of Home Minister Amit Shah.