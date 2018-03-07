No participants for BJP Mahila Morcha president’s marathon

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES SPECIAL REPORT

JAMMU: All is not well in BJP Mahila Morcha, which became evident by the snub given to its President Purnima Sharma, who has planned a marathon to observe International Women’s Day on March 8.

According to well placed sources within the party, the BJP Mahila Morcha head Purnima Sharma has written a communication to various government colleges for women and government girls’ schools and sought maximum participation in the proposed marathon.

They said that the colleges have not so far agreed to the request made by Purnima Sharma.

Sources said that a junior minister in Mehbooba Mufti led government is averse to deployment of girls by schools and colleges because of the alleged ‘questionable reputation’ of Purnima Sharma, who is reportedly involved in a stamps scam.

Sources further said that the women minister, who is also having education portfolio, has directed the college and school heads not to consider the request letter addressed by Purnima Sharma.

“The Minister has issued instructions to the heads of all the institutions that they should not call off the class work and send students to participate in the marathon,” sources added.

Sources said that BJP leadership is under severe pressure from the cadre to remove tainted BJP Mahila Morcha President Purnima Sharma to save the party’s already restructured image.