No pardon for those who abuse security forces: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday said that there can be no pardon for those who abuse security forces and yet continue to enjoy the protection from the same forces.

Delivering Keynote at the “SMART Policing Awards” function organized by Federation of Indian Chambers and Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Dr Jitendra Singh said, it is obnoxious that even some of the political activists who avail of the security cover / cordon provided by the Home Ministry in response to their plea of threat perception, instead of being obliged to the security personnel guarding them, choose to abuse them, from time to time, whenever it suits their short-term political interests. He said, if these worthies have even an iota of moral consciousness or conviction, the first thing they should do is to surrender their security cover before indulging in blatant and unsubstantiated allegations against security personnel.

Dr Jitendra Singh was full of praise for Indian Police and Paramilitary Forces and said, the nation is eternally indebted to the high degree of commitment and supreme sacrifice by our forces. He said, the Indian security forces have lived up to the call of duty, notwithstanding the changing requirements of times and the tall order of professional astuteness expected of them while facing difficult situations like terrorism, particularly in the vulnerable territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Left Effected violence.

Dr Jitendra Singh emphasized that human rights of a security personnel should be given precedence over the so – called human rights of a terrorist because the security personnel is performing his duty for the cause of nation and is often at the receiving end of an offensive challenger in the form of a terrorist, which often makes it imperative for him to act, not only for his personal safety, but also in the interest of the public safety and the national cause. Those who hurl unsubstantiated allegations of human rights violations against security forces, he said, do so because they find a soft-target in the security personnel and therefore, carry no credibility or conviction.

Dr Jitendra Singh also referred to new emerging challenges in policing, which notably include the crime against women, drug abuse, drug trafficking, human trafficking, road safety, cyber-crime, child safety etc. He complimented the Indian Police for having emerged as among the best forces in the world.

On the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh distributed “SMART Policing Awards” for outstanding performance to Police Officers in different categories of operations and assignments. The recipients included reputed Police Officers from across the country.

Rahul Chaudhary, Chairman FICCI Homeland Security Committee and G.K. Pillai, Advisor FICCI Homeland Security Committee and former Union Home Secretary also spoke on the occasion.