No one to be given Indian citizenship automatically: Officials

New Delhi: No illegal immigrants belonging to Hindu and other five communities coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given Indian citizenship automatically but only after fulfilling the necessary criteria, a senior Home Ministry official said on Monday.
The clarification on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act came amidst widespread protests in d
fferent parts of the country against the legislation.
“The new act does not mean that all illegal immigrants getting Indian citizenship automatically. They have to apply for citizenship which will be processed by the competent authority.
“The applicant concerned will be given Indian citizenship only after fulfilling the required criteria,” the official said.(PTI)
