No one can stop India if it tries to take PoK: Ahir

Bangladesh poses bigger threat than Pakistan

Agency

New Delhi: Union Minister Hansraj Ahir on Thursday said no one could stop India if it wanted to wrest PoK from Pakistan, stressing that the territory was a part of India.

The minister of state for home said Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir was under Islamabad because of the “mistakes” of previous governments.

“I say Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir is a part of India and due to the mistakes of the previous governments it has been with Pakistan. If we try to get PoK back, no one can stop us because it is our right,” he said on the sidelines of a function here.

The minister said India would make efforts to get the territory back from Pakistan.

The comments came a day after National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said Pakistan would not allow India to take that part of Jammu and Kashmir which was under its occupation. Ahir also said that Bangladesh, the “so-called friend” of India, also poses a security threat to the country besides China and Pakistan.

Addressing a conference on homeland security, organised by business chamber ASSOCHAM, he said, “Bangladesh was only a so-called friend because evidently it had caused India the most harm through illegal intrusion.”

“It is not only China or Pakistan but Bangladesh poses an equally bigger challenge to our national security, I know it because I get to see that closely,” Ahir was quoted as saying in a press release issued by the ASSOCHAM.

The Union minister of state for home said the government had deployed modern technologies and equipment to keep a check on intrusion in Kashmir and were using the same on other fronts–be it in dealing with Naxalites, growing issues of youth radicalisation in Kerala, security of the railways, airports and other such places.

Referring to the recent incursion bids made by China, he said, “China today is not a very close friend of ours, it has always raised problems for the country.

And be it China, Myanmar, Bangladesh or terrorists coming into India through Pakistan, we…will promote the usage of various modern technologies to curb intrusion.”

Ahir also welcomed the efforts being made to build a consensus to resolve the Ayodhya dispute, the release said.

He said the government would look into the demands and suggestions of the industry but it must come up with indigenously developed smart technologies and the government would help in research and development in this regard.

The minister said the government would work in tandem with the private industry to deal with all homeland security- related threats and challenges faced by the country, the ASSOCHAM release said.