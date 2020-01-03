No one called ex-JK CMs ‘anti-national’, decision on their release by UT Admn: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah has said neither he nor
anyone from the government has ever called the three detained former chief
ministers of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir
“anti-national”, and added that a decision on their release will be
taken by the administration of the union territory.
Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti had to be
detained for “some time” after they made provocative statements, the
home minister said on Thursday night while addressing an event organised by
media outlet ABP News.
“Please see the statements made by them, like the
entire country will be on fire if Article 370 was touched…In the backdrop of
these statements, a professional decision was taken to keep them under
detention for sometime,” Shah said at the news summit.
Such statements amounted to giving Pakistan an invitation to
discuss Article 370, he said.
“Everyone including the Congress, is asking questions
about the detentions. Surprisingly, Congress has forgotten that it had jailed
Farooq Abdullah’s Sheikh Abdullah for 12 years in Kodaikanal in Tamil
Nadu,” the home minister said, adding that the opposition party had also
incarcerated 60,000 politicians across the country for 19 months.
“And these people (the Congress) are asking us
questions within six months…,” he said, in a reference to the Emergency
from 1975-1977.
Many political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including the
three former chief ministers, were detained on August 5, the day the Centre
announced abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of the state
into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
While Farooq Abdullah has been booked under the stringent
Public Safety Act and confined to his Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar, which
has been declared a sub-jail, his son Omar Abdullah has been detained at Hari
Niwas. PDP chief Mufti was lodged at Chesmashahi hut initially but later
shifted to a government accommodation.
To a question pointing out that Abdullahs’ National
Conference and Mufti’s PDP were alliance partners of the BJP at some point of
time and the leaders were now being labelled “anti-national”, the
home minister made it clear that neither he nor anyone from the government had
called them so.
“As far as the decision to release them is concerned,
this decision will be taken by the local administration and not me,” he
said, adding that the administration will release them whenever it deems it
suitable.
Shah said the situation in the Kashmir Valley was under
control and day-to-day life was going on smoothly.
“Not a single inch in Kashmir is under curfew today,” he added.(PTI)
