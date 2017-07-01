Latest News
No one acknowledges Jammu girl’s feat in Miss India Finals-2017

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1

    Anon

    Shut up you idiot, do you want the girl to get fatwad and locked up, its better if she doesn’t get limelight. Did you forget Zaira Wasim?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2016 State Times Daily Newspaper

Desktop Version Mobile Version
Optimization WordPress Plugins & Solutions by W3 EDGE