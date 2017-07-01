No one acknowledges Jammu girl’s feat in Miss India Finals-2017

AARYAN SHARMA

JAMMU: Embroiled in intense discussions and debates over adopting Goods and Services Tax (GST), none of the top politicians in Jammu and Kashmir, including Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and her deputy Dr Nirmal Singh have found time to greet first runner-up of MISS INDIA 2017 finals.

One of the top three models, who made it to the finals this year is Sana Dua from Jammu.

Even no Member Parliament from the State or any twitter savvy politician from the Kashmir Valley, including those who spend quality time posting series of tweets, have bothered to wish the young girl for bringing laurels to the State.

But five days have passed and she is yet to receive at least ‘congratulatory’ messages from State leaders.

During the same period, the State politicians rolled out red carpet welcome to BJP’s Presidential nominee Ramnath Kovind and went ahead and posted their exclusive pictures on their face book pages and Twitter handles. But none of these leaders had any inkling of motivating the young girl from Jammu.

In contrast to this Chief Minister had earlier kicked up a controversy when she went ahead and met Zaira Wasim, star actor of famous Bollywood film Dangal. Earlier, young sports star Tajamul Islam, who won Gold Medal in Kickboxing Championship in Italy, also made it to the Chief Minister’s drawing room as special guest and spent quality time with her. Ironically, the same leaders, who have been maintaining silence and yet to greet the Jammu girl remain busy posing for pictures and later posting the same on their social media pages. These leaders also enjoy the privilege of having large number of advisors and PROs in their offices yet no one has bothered to greet the girl.