No movement of vehicles on Jmu-Sgr highway today

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Traffic Police has issued an advisory for plying of vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir, asking them to strictly follow the stipulated guidelines.

As per the advisory, no movement of any kind of vehicle shall be allowed on NHW-44 towards Jammu and vice-versa on Saturday (January 11, 2020). However, only stranded vehicles between JT-Ramban shall be allowed towards their respective destinations, subject to fair weather and clearance of road, it added.

Mughal road and Leh-Kargil road will remain closed due to snow accumulation.

Traffic Police advised people to undertake journey on NHW-44 only after confirming status of the road from Traffic control units Jammu (0191-2459048, 9419147732), Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091), Ramban (6005820617) and Udhampur (8491928625).