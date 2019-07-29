‘No hike in fare of heli services for Machail Yatra’

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana decided not to enhance fare charges of heli services for pilgrims/devotes of Machail Mata Yatra-2019.

In view of the serious law and order problem created at Gulabgarh helipad because of withdrawal of security at Gulabgarh/Machail as on 25-07-2019 and 26-07-2019, Deputy Commissioner hold detailed deliberations over the matter and also announced to enhance the fare charges from Rs 2270 to Rs 2300/- though verbally so as reimburse the security charges as demanded by the SSP Kishtwar, but no order was issued in this regard.

Subsequently, after the verbal announcement regarding the enhancement of fare changes strong resentment was noticed among the yatris and people across different corners of the state.

The official decision of non enhancement of fare charges came after threadbare discussions while keeping in view the apprehension of creating of law and problem in the whole region as well as probability of hurting the sentiments of a particular community wherein strong protests were held at different corners against the abrupt increase of fare charges.

Further, it has been also observed that no security charges are provided to the police authorities in other flying sectors i.e Shri Mata Vashino Devi, Katra and Shri Annual Machail Mata Yatra or in any other part of the state run by private aviation services.

DC Kishtwar stated that in order to ensure that all comfort and facilities are provided to the Yatris, SSP Kishtwar was advised to deploy adequate security personnels both at Gulabgarh and Machail Helipads without any delay in order to ensure the smooth conduct of Yatra which has already been commenced w.e.f 25.07.2019.

The Yatris of Machail Mata and people of Kishtwar have lauded the decision of DC Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana for timely action into the matter and ensuring smooth and hassle free conduct of ongoing Shri Machail Mata Yatra.