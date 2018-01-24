No fresh ceasefire violation along IB, LoC

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Calm prevailed along the Line of Control and the International Border on Tuesday with no fresh ceasefire violation by Pakistan reported since Monday. The lull in firing came as a relief for border residents who have been forced to flee their homes in search of safety.

Twelve persons, including five security personnel, have been killed and over 70 others injured in intense shelling by Pakistan along the IB in Jammu, Kathua and Samba Districts and LoC in Poonch and Rajouri Districts last week. “There is no ceasefire violation reported from anywhere along the IB and the LoC since yesterday,” police and BSF officials said. The situation along the borders is peaceful but tense, they said.