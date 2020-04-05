No final decision on resumption of services yet: Rlys

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: Railways on Saturday said no final decision has been taken yet on restoration of train services and that a call on it would be taken in a few days.

The statement comes amidst railway zones preparing action plans to resume services from April 15 after passenger trains remained suspended for 21 days during the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Train services will have to be resumed only on specific approval of each train from Railway Board. Suggestions for phase wise planning should be given to Railway Board,” an official said on Saturday.

This decision was taken in a video conference meeting of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal with the Chairman, Railway Board on Friday, officials said.

Trains, however, will begin operations only after receiving a green signal from the government which had formed a Group of Ministers (GoM) on the issue.

All 17 zones are preparing plans to identify trains and resume their services taking into account the availability of rakes.