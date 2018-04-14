No culprit will be spared: Modi

Share Share 0 Share 0

Family of the Kathua rape victim should get justice: Rajnath

Agency

New Delhi: Breaking his silence on the Unnao and Kathua rape cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said those who commit crimes against women will not be spared.

“Incidents being discussed since past two days cannot be part of a civilised society. As a country, as a society we all are ashamed of it. I want to assure the country that no culprit will be spared, complete justice will be done. Our daughters will definitely get justice,” PM Modi said during the inauguration of Dr Ambedkar National Memorial here.

The Prime Minister urged people to work together and rid society of the evil of rape and sexual violence against women. For this, he said, change needs to begin with the family by inculcating social values in the children.

“When a daughter comes home late, we’re quick to ask them where they have been. But when a son returns late at night, we should ask them the same question,” he said.

“We have to strengthen our family system, our social values and law and order,” he added.

The family of the Kathua rape victim should get justice, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

Singh’s remarks come amid nationwide outrage over the rape and killing of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.

“The victims’ family should get justice,” the minister told reporters when asked about the case.

Amid the outcry, the Prime Minister came under fire for his muted response to the crimes. The ruling BJP, too, was slammed by Congress and other opposition parties over allegations of shielding the accused and delayed action in the rape cases.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who led a candlelight vigil last night, had questioned the PM’s silence and wondered if his slogan ‘Beti Bachao’ was mere lip service.

“Today, India’s women are afraid of coming out in public. Women and girls are being killed and raped. I only want to say that the government should do something about the plight of women and the crimes against them,” Rahul had said.