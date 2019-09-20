No compromise with quality of food for Jawans: ADGP Armed

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: S J M Gillani, Additional DGP Armed J&K on Thursday laid emphasis on addressing issues of officers and jawans on priority, stressing for no compromise with the quality of food provided to force.

Gillani visited various locations of Anantnag District of South Kashmir to take the stock of welfare and functioning of manpower of three Armed/ IR Battalions besides assessing Law & order situation of the area and security of unit premises.

The ADGP conducted joint Darbar of officers and Jawans of IRP 10th, 11th and 17th Bns at Armed Police Complex Mattan in District Anantnag.

During the Darbar, the officers and Jawans put forth their problems before the ADGP. The ADGP issued on the spot directions to concerned Commandants for redressal of their genuine grievances and assured Jawans that their welfare shall be taken care of on priority.

The ADGP directed the Commandants of their respective units to conduct fortnightly Darbar of Jawans for addressing their issues on priority. He further directed the Commandants to upgrade the mess facilities for Jawans. He said them that quality food should be provided to Jawans and that there should be no compromise with quality of the food provided to Jawans.

The ADGP also paid visits to Bn Headquarters of all the three units located at APC Kheribal, Mattan and DPL Anantnag and conducted inspection of mess facilities, equipment stores, clothing, canteens, ration, KOT and barracks. The ADGP also briefed the Commandants about some significant security related issues to be taken care of in their respective jurisdictions and areas of deployment.

The Commandants IRP-10th, 11th & 17th Bns SSP Fayaz Ahmad Loan, SSP Altaf Hussain and SSP Benam Tosh respectively briefed the ADGP about functioning of their units and welfare activities taken for the personnel.

SSP Anantnag Altaf Khan, GOs of units and officers of Territorial Police were also present on the occasion.