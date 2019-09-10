No compromise on resolution of separate Kashyap Bhoomi for KPs in Valley: KPC

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Kashmiri Pandit Conference (KPC) stated that the only viable solution for rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in exile is creation of separate Kashyap Bhoomi in Kashmiri Valley, which will enable exiled KP community to fulfill their aspirations.

In the meeting held here on Monday, President KPC, Kundan Kashmiri stated that the main purpose of this resolution was to end the Islamist crusade against the Hindus of Kashmir, when both the central and state governments ignored them and have acted irresponsibly towards the KP microscopic minorities of the State after the control of the State was handed over to some Valley based Kashmiri Muslim leaders.

“This practice has proved grossly undemocratic, in-human and out rightly communal under the political strategies and scheming of these Kashmiri Muslim rulers, which resulted that KP minorities suffered miserably,” he said.

Kundan further stated that the resolution of separate Kashyap Bhoomi was adopted by the extremely terrorized exiled KP community in response to the criminal and genocidal behavior of the intolerant fundamentalist Kashmiri Muslims.

KPC appealed to whole KP community for observing September 14 as Black Day by wearing black badges, followed by prayers at respective locations for the security forces who laid their lives for the cause of KP community.