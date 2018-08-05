No clean chit

Share Share 0 Share 0

Pakistan’s attempt to internationalise the Kashmir issue will not “whitewash” its support to cross-border terrorism. The recent killing of infiltrating terrorists is yet another proof of Pakistan’s continued involvement in cross-border terrorism and infiltration into India, despite several assurances that it will not allow its territory to be used for terrorism against any other country. Now the coming of Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan is awaited but one should be sure that he is not going to be soft towards India even as the 65-year-old cricketer-turned-politician described Kashmir as the “biggest problem” and advocated talks between the two neighbours to resolve it. In his first public address after leading his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Party to victory in general elections, Khan talked of a peace initiative between Islamabad and Delhi and insisted on a role for Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, a stand which even previous Pakistani regimes stuck to despite India’s protests. Going by the past stand on the issue Pakistan has no locus standi in addressing any aspect of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which is an internal matter of India, except to put an end to all cross-border terrorism, infiltration and support and instigation to terrorism and violence against India. Despite all the denials it still will not whitewash its role in cross-border terrorism. Even for the first time NIA has shown a video statement of a captured terrorist. To counter Pakistan had shown a video statement of Kulbhushan Yadav, an Indian national arrested in Balochistan over charges of spying for the Indian intelligence agency few years back. Such rhetoric is good for domestic consumption and to some extent to the Muslim world on which Pakistan looks forward to gain support for carrying out its Kashmir agenda. On the one hand it has been fighting for Kashmir, its own stand on PoK stands diluted with region witnessing internal strife. Pakistan should take cue from its internal uprising rather than poke its nose in Indian affairs which would be good in maintaining regional semblance.