No check on polythene usage

Dear Editor,

After a brief decline in their usage, polythene bags are again back to normal in the city limits and outskirts. Polythene bags can be easily found strewn on streets, floating in water bodies while they continue to be freely used by vendors and shop keepers, despite ban on it by the High Court.

Only a few shopping malls in the city have the concept of providing jute or paper bags on minimal charges and largely everyone else relies on polythene. Even the customers don’t object to usage of polythene bags and have a happy-go-lucky attitude without thinking about its ramifications in the long run.

It is now almost 10 years since the State Government announced the imposition of ban on polythene usage but there is little action on ground. Although the Jammu Municipal Corporation had formed market checking squads cracking down on polythene users, the use of alternative paper and jute bags hasn’t been widespread due to which the polythene usage has picked up once again.

Recently, Rural Development Department has started polythene free village campaign in state in which villages will be made polythene-free and the department will not allow use of polythene in villages. But the question arises when the concerned agencies even after nine years failed to implement the ban in cities and urban areas; is it going to work in rural areas?

It is sad that till date one cannot see any ban in our state. Polythene bags are available everywhere and heaps of them can be spotted in the garbage lying roadside. 10 years is a long time. Just by launching schemes and campaign is not enough. The department needs to take some solid actions on ground level to get rid of this. Moreover, more stress should be given on the usage of alternative eco-friendly carry bags and also there is a dire need to make affordable availability of the same in the market.

It is not that authorities, shoppers and traders are unaware of the dangers of polythene bags to the society and the environment. Most of them have enough awareness about the dangers of using polythene. However, in the absence of enforcement, the traders continue to use carry bags for packing materials. Though almost all traders are using carry bags, the menace has reached all time high in restaurants and roadside eateries.

A visit to a restaurant can expose the extensive use of polythene bags. Many of the restaurants, particularly small eateries, are using polythene bags for packing dosa, idly, chutney, sambar, vegetable dishes and others. The result is a customer who buys a parcel meal, returns home with at least 7 or 8 polythene bags and then heap of these bags can be seen in the lanes and drains.

Through your medium I would like to request the concerned that there is a dire need to educate people and make them learn that there are alternatives to polythene bags. Moreover, the authorities need to make other options easily available in market so that consumers can easily shift to other

alternatives.

Sugandh Sharma,

Greater Kailash, Jammu.