No change in academic session in Kashmir schools

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday decided to continue with the existing system for conduct of examinations in November session for the current academic year in schools in the Valley.

The education department had initiated a proposal for change of academic session from November to March on the demand of parents and the students.

“The School Education Department has decided to continue with the existing system for conduct of examinations in November session for the current academic year,” a notification issued by Director School Education Kashmir, G N Itoo stated.

Itoo said a decision, if any, on shifting the examinations to the March session shall be taken in due course of time after thorough deliberations with the stakeholders, general public and the educational experts.

“To take a considered view of the issue, an expert committee headed by Chairperson J K BOSE was constituted by the government with Directors of School Education Jammu/Kashmir and experts from University of Jammu/Kashmir as members,” the director said. He said the committee held several rounds of deliberations on the subject and also took note of the views expressed by various quarters on the issue through the media.

“The report submitted by the committee has been taken into account by the government and it has been felt that the issues raised during its deliberations need further and wider consultation before any final decision is taken on the matter in the larger interest of the students, the notification said.

Meanwhile, authorities have announced new school timing for both government as well as private schools in Kashmir from May 1 this year, an official spokesman said.

He said as per an order issued by Director School Education, Kashmir, the school timing within the municipal limits of Srinagar city shall be from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm and in the areas falling outside Srinagar municipal limits from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm.