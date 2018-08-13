No change expected

Share Share 0 Share 0

Pakistan is on the verge of getting a democratically elected government headed by Imran Khan, who was instrumental in getting World Cup for the country in 1992. As all the decks have been cleared the cricketer-turned politician would be sworn in as the Prime Minister of the country in few days. There is lot of difference between playing for the country and heading the country politically. Here, Imran’s mettle would be put to test by none other than the Pakistan Army which has worked consistently to show-case the recent elections as a civilian and democratic affair. Pakistan, today stands at the economic cross-roads with sharply curtailed US assistance and put on notice by Financial Action Task Force (FATF) – it may not be a terribly good idea to continue on the same path while depending on just Beijing for financial and political bailouts. Imran Khan’s offer to India in his victory speech to negotiate on Kashmir and willingness to trade is seen in many quarters as a possible opening. But the door remains as shut, as it was in the past. Khan’s team will have to work out the contours of negotiations with the military establishment that was resentful of trade in the past on the grounds that Nawaz Sharif was keen to discuss trade than resolving the Kashmir issue. The only difference is that unlike Sharif, Khan would not be in a position or inclined to establish an independent line of communication with New Delhi. Pakistan’s foreign policy has been and will be more inclined towards China than India and under Imran one would also see no change in its stand on the subject. A major issue in this regard will be dealing with terrorism and extremism, for which there are limited plans. Although the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-related Allah-u-Akbar Tehreek (AAT) party did not win any seat, such mainstreaming of violent extremists is a contentious issue as far as the US is concerned.