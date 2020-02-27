‘No case of N1H1 reported so far in GMC&H Jammu’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Jammu, on Wednesday reviewed the general patient care and preparedness of hospitals for combating influenza virus in the district, here at a meeting chaired by Chairman DLSA, R.K.Wattal,

The meeting was attended by 2nd Addl. District & Sessions Judge, Jammu, Varinder Singh Bhau; Secretary, District Legal Service Authority, Naushad Ahmed Khan; Bar Member and Advocates, besides Superintendent Government Medical College and Hospital(GMC&H) Jammu, Dr. Dara Singh; Assistant Medical Superintendent, Dr Bharat Bhushan; Incharge Control Room, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Gupta and other Doctors.

Deliberations were held regarding various issues concerning constitution of Medical Boards, conducting of post-mortem, registration of MLC cases, examination and treatment of Jail inmates for various diseases and hospitalization treatment and care of patients under Mental Health Act and care and custody of abandoned patients discharged after treatment from the hospitals. The meeting discussed about the apprehension about the sepidemics Swine Flu, H1N1 influenza etc. to which medical authorities reported that there was no case reported in GMC Jammu and the hospitals are well equipped with infrastructure to curb any such incidence, if reported in future.

It was suggested that there is need to dispel the apprehensions by spreading awareness. It was resolved to hold joint medical awareness by Microbiologists, epidemiologists and Physician Consultants, Director Health Services, CMOs and Principal Medical College and Hospital Jammu and Legal Services Authorities with the support of PLVs and paramedical staff in the peripheries of the District.

An advisory was desired to be issued for all the concerned to avoid participation at public places at least for three days, if any one suffers from influenza like symptoms. And in case, the immunization is required by a person considering himself to be vulnerable, the same may be done in July-August, so as to stay prepared for three months, before ensuing of cold season.