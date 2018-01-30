No army officer named in FIR: DGP

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Director General Police S P Vaid on Monday said registration of FIR in the Shopian incident is just the beginning of the investigation and the Army’s version would be taken into account as well.

At a press conference at the police headquarters, the DGP said it was a matter of investigation as to what circumstances led to the incident.

Asked whether the Army’s version will be a part of the probe, the state police chief said, “The Army’s version, eye- witness accounts and the statement of those who lost their near and dear ones would be included.”

“We will go through all facts and the ground evidences of the case and the Army will also be questioned,” Vaid said.

To a question if the police have registered the FIR on the direction of the state government to demoralise the Army, the DGP said, “FIR is the start of investigation process. It is not that any officer has been named. FIR names the unit of the Army headed by a particular person.”

To a question on whether the amnesty scheme for first- time stone-pelters have encouraged others to resort to throw stones as seen in Shopian, Vaid said the amnesty scheme was decided at the highest level. “It was meant for first-time stone-pelters and those who have no serious and heinous criminal cases against them. You must not block the careers of these children, but at the same time, as far as hurled stones in Shopian is concerned, it cannot be justified,” he said.

On the lynching of DSP Ayub Pandit in Srinagar last year, the DGP said, “We investigated that case and all people involved in it have been arrested after identification by the SIT and the charge-sheet was presented in a court.”