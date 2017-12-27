No alternative! Otherwise the BJP is no lesser curse

BLUNT BUTCHER

The barbaric and inhuman treatment meted out to the mother and wife of Kulbushan Jadhav in Pakistan should not surprise anyone, especially those, who have even slight inkling of politico-religious culture of the people and the nation that is in India’s backyards. The rogue nation cannot do more than what it did by disrobing the two Indian ladies of their ornaments and even footwear. They can’t be expected of having any regard for religious customs of others, least the people they treat infidels. By making the wife of Kubushan to remove her Bindi and Manglasutra, did Pakistanis convey any indication of events to follow? A married Hindu lady without Bindi and Mangalsutra is considered to be a widow. No civilised society or country can even think of what the Pakistanis did. Therefore, no qualms!

What is surprising in this entire episode remains the response of the BJP, which is ruling India at this crucial point of history. No reaction except a protest lodged by Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson in his emotionless speech to media. Where has the bravado of 56 inches gone which sent the Indian nation in frenzy by vowing post-2013 mutilation of Lance Naik Hemraj along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir to get ten heads in lieu of one? That is what Narendra Modi’s close aide and then a senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj had said immediately after January 8, 2013. In fact, the entire BJP campaign before its epic 2014 elections was based on a pro-active approach against Pakistan that had inflicted thousand cuts to Indian psyche.

The BJP should not mistake 2014 massive electoral support to what it now claims ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’. The vote was for securing the nation from the bruises of the enemy Pakistan and to free India from the scourge of terrorism. The mandate was against the pseudo secularists who had not only bartered the interests of the majority community in lieu of their vote bank politics but being soft towards Pakistan. The vote was essentially consolidation of nationalist forces, whose patience had crossed the limit over mocking of Pak apologists in the then government, the civil society and the so-called human rights groups. India had rallied around Narendra Modi, mistaking him as the reincarnation of Lohapurush Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who too came from Gujarat. The 2014 vote was against the betrayal of the Congress, the Communists and other pseudo secularists. It was a deep urge of the compatriots to handover the baton to patriots.

The BJP should understand that Indians are not looking towards pseudo secularists at this point of national humiliation in Pakistan but they are expecting results from them-from Narendra Modi to be specific. The betrayed Indians, however, don’t know that there is no difference between the BJP and rest of other political outfits. In fact, the BJP is no lesser curse for the nation and sooner it realises this better it will be. It is because the people have no other option available in the entire national political spectrum at this point of time that the BJP has become indispensible.

The nation is bewildered over the silence of the Prime Minister on the unfortunate Pakistan episode involving Jhadavs while just a few days back he belittled his position by responding to a non-entity like Salman Nizami of Jammu for his alleged ‘personal’ remarks. Is this the politics Indian deserved at all? The sheer indifference towards the Pakistani humiliation reminds the compatriots of high-voltage drama enacted by Narendra Modi while landing in Lahore on 25th December 2015 to greet his counterpart Nawaz Sharief, ignoring the trauma of a mother whose son’s head had been taken as souvenir by Pakistan army personnel.

Indian response towards Pakistan since the BJP taking over reins of New Delhi in 2014 has been no different than the Congress and others. It has only orchestrated euphoria than doing anything on ground. What an irony of the nation which celebrates the comments of the United States in describing Pakistan akin to a terror state but failing in showing the boldness in making such a declaration itself.

The Jhadavs humiliation was a fit case for snapping or limiting diplomatic ties with rogue Pakistan. India has failed Indians again.