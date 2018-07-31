NNK’s folk theatre workshop concludes

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Month-long production oriented folk theatre workshop and interaction sessions organized by the Natraj Natya Kunj (NKK), Cultural Society, Jammu, concluded here on Tuesday.

In the workshop, participants were given knowledge of folk theatre forms of our rich cultural heritage of Dogra region. The financial assistance for this workshop was provided by Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Jammu.

With the support of Cultural Academy, Natraj Natya Kunj, Cultural Society, Jammu provided a platform to young and energetic youth of Jammu who wanted to earn knowledge of folk theatre of Jammu region.

Experts from different fields also interacted with students and delivered lectures, demonstrations and shared their experience with the young aspirants.

The artistic talent of the students was improvised by the attending consultant and resource people’s namely veteran writer Kumar A ‘Bharti’, Senior Director Abhishek Bharti, Famous Singer Surinder Manhas, folk artist Gharu Ram and R.C Mangotra, delivered lectures and shared their knowledge to the young and energetic artists of the group.

Kumar A ‘Bharti’ worked on the topic of ‘Theatre of Roots’ and taught the students basic principles of Play writing.

Famous folk singer Surinder Manhas shared his experience of folk singing with the artists.

Abhishek Bharti trained the students about the body language and told them how body language affects the overall impact of the play.

Gharu Ram and R.C Mangotra gave demonstrations on ‘Bhagtan’ and ‘Jattar’ and recited folk songs related to them. Manoj Damir and Aaditya Bharti guided the students about the difference between traditional and contemporary make-up which folk artists do at the time of their performance.

Dr Rajinder Thappa, Advisor of the Group said that the main objective of the workshop is to hunt talent of students and enable them to showcase in bigger platform which is necessary. “Cultural Academy is doing wonderful work in preserving and boosting the cultural face of the State by sponsoring such kind of workshops to the theatre groups,” he said.

The closing function was marked by showcase of folk play named ‘Gallan Hoian Beetiyan’ by the participants of the workshop.

President Natraj Natya Kunj lauded the support of J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, Jammu for providing funds for workshop and hoped that in near future such support would be forthcoming so that we could extend our efforts to flourish Dogra Culture.