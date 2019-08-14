NNK’s actors training workshop culminates

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The month-long actors training workshop conducted by Natraj Natya Kunj (NNK), Cultural Society Jammu concluded here on Wednesday.

The workshop was conducted with five shows of play ‘Ripped’ at NNK Studio Bakshi Nagar Jammu. Based on poem ‘Sabse Khatarnak’ by Punjabi poet Avtar Singh ‘Pash’, the play, prepared in month-long workshop, was designed by Aaditya Bharti, an alumnus of Department of Indian Theatre Panjab University Chandigarh and was directed by Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Abhishek Bharti.

The artistic talent of students was improvised by Consultants and Resource-persons namely Padmashri Balwant Thakur, Kumar A ‘Bharti’, Surinder Manhas, Gharu Ram and R C Mangotra, who interacted with students and shared their knowledge with young and energetic artists.

Balwant Thakur, in his interaction session, said, “Strong efforts should be made to change typical thinking of youth about the dramatics and to make them aware about reality and richness of this field, so that it can be pursued as a career option”.

Rakesh Dogra, Vice President NKK said that the main objective of the workshop was to enable students to showcase their talent at a bigger platform.

The valedictory function was marked by presentation of play ‘Ripped’ by participants of the workshop, which was based on theatre of oppressed. Those who acted in the play included Tejan Bharti, Arun Bral, Manpreet Kaur, Chanda Pandey, Ritik Mahajan, Daksh Sagoch, Shivam Chib, Vaibhav Sagoch and Pratham Sharma. Kumar A ‘Bharti’, President NNK presented formal vote of thanks.