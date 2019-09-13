NMDC gets Best Supporting Organisation to QC Movement award

STATE TIMES NEWS

HyderAbad: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu presented Best Supporting Organisation to Quality Circle Movement Award to NMDC Limited at the inaugural ceremony of 33rd Annual Chapter Convention (CCQC-2019) organised by Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI), Hyderabad Chapter recently at Hyderabad. Sumit Deb, Director (Personnel) and G E Reeta, DGM & Head (HRD) received this coveted award on behalf of NMDC Limited.

NMDC received the award for its contribution in spear heading QC movement. NMDC’s Quality Circle bagged 24 Gold and one Silver award for excellent problem solving techniques and contribution towards quality improvement initiatives.