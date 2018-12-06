NMC for continuing Governor’s rule

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National Mazdoor Conference (NMC) urged upon the Prime Minister for continuing Governor’s rule in J&K till the problems of the people of working and salaried classes are addressed.

Addressing NMC workers meet here on Wednesday, President NMC, Subash Shastri said “Previous regime should learn lesson from Governor’s administration which has given multifarious boast to the development activities in the State as all the important projects which were not given priority, have been started on mass scale which is an appreciable initiative by the Governor Satya Pal Malik. Expressing concern over the undue delay in accepting and implementing the recommendation of Ashok Lavasa Committee set up of by the Central Government in reviewing the structure of pay anomalies pertaining to lower staff, Shastri appealed to the Prime Minister to settle the issue on priority basis so that benefit of recommendations of aforesaid committee reach the aggrieved clan of employees who are the main sufferers.

Among others who were also present included Rajan Babu Khajuria, B.S Jamwal, Ram Singh, Surinder Kumar, Bhupinder Singh, Ramesh Sharma, Jai Pal Sharma, Subash Sharma, Tarsem, Suraj Parkash, Sukhdev Singh, Tarseem Sharma, Tilak Raj and Girdhari Lal.