NKK’s month-long folk theatre workshop concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Month-long actors training workshop ‘An Actor Prepares’ organized by Natraj Natya Kunj (NKK) Jammu concluded here on Wednesday. The workshop was concluded with four back to back shows of the play Rang Nagri.

Written by Ravi Deep, directed by Aaditya Bharti, this Hindi play has the perfect combination of wit, comedy and satire. It was brilliantly enacted by the students chosen through a workshop.

Advisor of the Group, Dr Rajinder Thapa said, “Rang Nagri is a must watch Hindi comedy play that will bring everyone to toes with its humour quotient intertwined with current affairs in the country. Talented cast of the play must be appreciated for telling the story by connecting to the recent times without missing out on the comedy”.

Aaditya Bharti who has done Masters in Theatre from Panjab University Chandigarh made this presentation creative. Music done by National Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Abhishek Bharti was highlight of the play which was a mixture of recordings and live instruments made with waste materials. Among those who acted in the play included Tejan Bharti, Anuj Thakur, Abhit Parihar, Manpreet Kaur, Chanda Pandey, Vaibhav Sagoch, Pratham Sharma, Daksh Sagoch and Ritik Sharma. Make-up by Niharika Sakshi, Costumes by Kamal Mohini and presentation was done by Tejan Bharti.

Kumar A ‘Bharti’, President of the Group presented vote of thanks.