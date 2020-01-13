Nizamia Education Group launches Scholarship Test Form

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Nizamia Education Group launched its Scholarship Test Form for the students of J&K here.

Addressing the media persons, Managing Director of Nizamia Education Group, Maqsood Ahmed, said “Their mission is to tap the talent in the states and give them a platform to shine.” “Nizamia Education group is an integration of educational experts dedicated to optimise human potential and maximise personal growth and global understanding through quality educational and cultural experiences,” he said.

To achieve their mission, Nizamia Education Group is conducting a scholarship test wherein about 300 selected students would be awarded with full scholarships, he said adding that they are giving 2000 laptops and 3000 tablets to qualifying students.

Partial scholarships are also being awarded to 150 students, he added.

“To make our nation sustainable, we took the initiative for Pollution free India-Eco-Friendly India and around 50 cycles to the students have been given in J&K and Manipur,” he said.

Er Satinder Kumar Punj, Chancellor of Sri Sai University (Palampur), Chairman of Sri Sai Group of Institutes (Badhani), Liaqat Hussain, Vice President of Nizamia Education Group, Masood Choudhary, former Vice Chancellor and Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGBSU), Rajouri were present during the launch of Nizamia Scholarship Test Form.