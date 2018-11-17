NITTTR Chandigarh conducts workshop at YCET

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: One day workshop through ICT was organised by the National Institute of Technical Teacher Training and Research (NITTTR) (Ministry of Human Resource Development, Govt. of India) for the students of B.E. 7th Semester here at Yogananda College of Engineering and Technology (YCET), Jammu, a Remote Centre of NITTTR.

The topic of the workshop was “Preparing Students for Job interview”.

The contents include: Writing Job Resume, Communication Skills, Group Discussion and Appearing in interview.

The resource persons in the workshop from NITTR were Dr. Sunil Dutt, Professor and Head, Department of Education and Educational Management, NITTTR, Dr. Tulsi and Dr. Meera. They were welcomed by Dr. Arvind Dewangan, Director, YCET.

Dr. Sunil Dutt, briefed the students about various parameters required for preparation of resume.

Dr. Tulsi delivered the lecture on how to appear in the interview and how to present yourself at your best?.

The programme was continued with the lecture on group discussions, communication skills which was delivered by Dr. Meera.

The students were benefitted by the workshop and most of the students gave practical shape in preparing their resumes.

They actively participated in the discussions and raised various queries during the discussions. The resource persons gave answers about each and every query for which students felt satisfied.

The workshop was also attended by the faculty members of the all the Departments of YCET. Dr. V.K Koul, Dean Academics, Er. Nidhi Jamwal, Administration Secretary were also present in the Workshop. The programme was coordinated by Dinesh Gupta, Head of the Department of CSE & I.T.