NISD celebrates Christmas

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: National Institute for Skill Development (NISD), Jammu, celebrated Christmas with great enthusiasm here on Tuesday. The programme was started with a prayer followed by Christmas carols. The message of Pastor Lovey Sobey was also read on the occasion. Special delegate from Hyderabad, Noble presented books to the NISD Jammu. The speakers threw light on the life of Jesus. The program culminated with the cake cutting ceremony.
