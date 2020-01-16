Nisar of JKP lifts 10th Sool-Pamote Dangal title

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: Wrestler Nisar of J&K Police lifted the 10th International Annual Sool-Pamote Dangal title defeating National silver medalist, Kapil Dhama of Uttar Pradesh in the main bout at village Pamote Nalla in Tehsil and district Reasi.

Dangal was organised by Sool-Pamote Dangal Committee in technical support with J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association.

The title winner wrestler Nisar was awarded with a cash prize of Rs. 25,000 by Chief Guest, former Minister, Jugal Kishore Sharma in presence of President J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association, Shiv Kumar Sharma, who presided.

Congress leader, Sardari Lal Dubey and Naresh Kumar (Pappu Lakri) were Guests of Honour while Chairman of Dangal Committee, Rattan Lal Sharma and Raj Kumar (Baboo) were among those prominent present.

Among the distinguished gathering were Sarpanch Jarnail Singh, Sarpanch Sudesh Kumar, former Sarpanch, Ramesh Chander, Lal Singh Choudhary and Surinder Kumar Bhagat (President Kabir Sabha Reasi).

In all, 52 bouts were decided in this day-long Dangal. The second main bout won by Ajay Sharma of Laden Power House (Udhampur) beating Ammar of Iran. He was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 18,000 while runner-up, Ammar got Rs. 13,000.

Third main bout clinched by Lallu of J&K Police who defeated Gamma of Punjab while fourth bout went to Muneer of Nagrota beating Vikas of Delhi.

Dangal was organised under the supervision of organizing committee including Rattan Lal Sharma (chairman), Raj Kumar (Baboo), Panch Gian Chand, Mohan Lal, Panch Des Raj, Joginder Kumar, Naresh Kumar (Pappu Lakri), Om Parkash Verma, Tulinder Kumar Satbir, Sunny Sharma (Airtel) and Murli Dhar (Munna).

Other Results: Johnny of HP beat Bobri of Sarore, Arif of HP beat Gopal Sharma of Jindrah, Ali of Kathua beat Sanjay of Panipat, Roshan Lal Sharma of J&K Police beat Nigam of Delhi, Dinu of Kathua beat Amit of Delhi Pappi of Punjab beat Bablu of Basantgarh, Sonu of Jallandher beat Salman of Chopra Shop, Reza of Iran beat Ranjeet Singh of J&K Police, Arjun of Jammu beat Joginder of Reasi, Liakat of Jammu beat Kirti of Punjab, Balli of Jammu beat Shamsher of Pathankot, Murad Ali of Jammu beat Kala of HP, Sunil of Chopra Shop beat Ram Singh Yadav of UP and Karapu of Jammu beat Gurdayal of Pathankot.

The proceedings were conducted by Naresh Kumar (Pappu Lakri), while welcome address was presented by Rattan Lal Sharma. Vote of thanks was presented by Raj Kumar (Baboo).