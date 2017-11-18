Nirmal Singh, Naeem Akhtar, Ganga, officials pay homage to Sub-Inspector Imran Tak

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh along with Minister for Public Works, Naeem Akhtar and Minister for Industries and Commerce, Chander Parkash Ganga were among those who laid wreath on the mortal remains of slain Sub-Inspector, Imran Tak who was killed by militants in Zakura area of Srinagar on Friday evening.

Dr Singh while paying tributes to the police officer here at DPL Udhampur expressed grief over the killing and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“Imran was a brave and sincere cop who laid his life for securing the lives of others,” the Dy CM said, adding that the nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.

Recognizing the brave act of Sub-Inspector Imran Tak, DyCM said his name will be recommended for prestigious Shaurya Chakra gallantry medal so that the future generations can take inspiration and follow the path tread by the brave police officers.

MLA Jammu West, Sat Paul Sharma, former Minister Harsh Dev Singh; Chief Secretary, B B Vyas; Principal Secretary Home, Raj Kumar Goyal; DG JKP, Dr. S P Vaid; IGP Jammu, Dr. S D Singh, DC Udhampur Ravinder Kumar, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, Varinder Sharma, SSP Udhampur, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, ASP Udhampur, Fasil Qurashi, Director SKPA Udhampur, senior officers of civil administration, Police, Army and other paramilitary forces besides prominent citizens were present on the occasion who paid floral tributes to the martyred Sub-Inspector of J&K Police.

Later, the mortal remains of the slain cop were laid to rest at his native place Basantgarh.