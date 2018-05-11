Nirmal Singh elected Assembly Speaker

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: BJP legislator and former Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh was elected as the Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Singh, who is an MLA from Billawar constituency in Jammu region, was elected as the Speaker by a voice vote in a one day special session of the Assembly here.

The motion to elect Singh was moved by Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basharat Bukhari and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta.

Singh defeated Congress MLA from Bandipora, Usman Majeed.

However, the Opposition staged a walkout from the Assembly alleging that rules and proper procedures were not followed for the election of the Speaker.

Earlier, when the House proceedings began this afternoon, National Conference (NC) MLA Mohammad Shafi Uri alleged that rules regarding notifying the members of the election well before time were not followed.

Uri said the rules clearly state that the Secretary Legislative Assembly shall send notices to all the members.

But some members have not been notified, Uri said, adding that Singh had submitted his nomination form before the issuance of the notification for the post.

If no such notice has been sent to every member, then this election should not happen as it is the question of the dignity of the House. Why have the rules been relaxed? Why are you (deputy speaker) degrading this House? he said.

Following the uproar by the Opposition, Deputy Speaker Nazir Gurezi adjourned the House for half an hour. Unfortunately, the opposition is adamant that the election be delayed, but it cannot be done, Gurezi said.

As the Deputy Speaker conducted the elections, the opposition staged a walk-out from the House.

The opposition parties, led by National Conference MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar, accused the Deputy Speaker of bulldozing the Constitution.

“You are bulldozing the rules and the Constitution. We are not adamant, but the ruling parties are. They want to break the rules and violate the Constitution”, Sagar said.

After the election, Dr Singh was taken to the Speaker’s chair by Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Basharat Bukhari, Minister for Urban Development, Sat Pal Sharma, Deputy Speaker, Nazir Gurezi, Legislators, Mian Altaf, M Y Tarigami, Er Abdul Rashid among other members.

Addressing the House, Dr Singh urged all the members to cooperate with him in conducting the house in an impartial manner. He said that Jammu and Kashmir is full of diversities and at the same time full of challenges as well.

“This House has a greater role to address the diversities and challenges of the State,” he said.

“I assure you that I will rise up to the expectations of the members of the house and we will work in close coordination,” he added.

Dr Singh complimented the role of the former Speaker and current Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta for his unbiased role in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti felicitated Dr Singh on being elected Speaker of the House.

Terming the role of the opposition as critical in strengthening democracy, she said it has to act as a buffer between Government and the people by channelizing dissent.

The Chief Minister said the opposition by bringing to fore the dissent of the people actually helps the Government in its due discharge of duties. She said yesterday at the All Party Meeting also she appealed the opposition to help the Government by reaching out to people in their own way and channelize their grievances to the Government.

Mehbooba Mufti reminded the House of her role as the opposition leader during which she reached every corner of the State which indirectly helped the Government of the day to further improve their service delivery and address the issues. Likewise, she added, the opposition at present should play its role by becoming a bridge between people and the Government to put across their grievances and difficulties so that these are discussed at appropriate fora like Assembly. For this, she assured whatever support required from the Government would be extended.

The Chief Minister said dissent is the essence of democracy and people in both Government and opposition should be tolerant enough to criticism and opposition. She said the position of Presiding Officer of the House demands that the voice of every section and thought be heard and addressed appropriately which needs patience and tolerance.

Complimenting Dr. Nirmal Singh on assuming the responsibility of the Speaker of the House, Mehbooba Mufti said over the past more than three years he discharged his responsibilities without any prejudice and with utmost tolerance. She said being a man of letters, Dr. Singh earned respect and accolades from every section of the society. She hoped that he would further elevate this position with his knowledge, genteel behavior and accommodative attitude.

The Chief Minister also had a word of appreciation for the former Speaker and now Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta. She praised the maturity and wisdom with which he conducted the business of the House during all this time.

Mehbooba Mufti also complimented Deputy Speaker, Nazir Ahmad Khan for his acumen and understanding while discharging his responsibilities.

Minister for Urban Development, Sat Pal Sharma lauded the role of Dr Singh as Deputy Chief Minister. He hoped that Dr Singh would play his role as Speaker with utmost dedication and commitment.

Deputy Speaker, Nazir Gurezi extended his best wishes to the new speaker, saying that he is hopeful that Dr Singh would come up to the expectations of representatives of the assembly and would run the affairs of the assembly smoothly.

Gurezi also applauded the contribution of former Speaker Kavinder Gupta and said that former speaker also run affairs of the assembly smoothly and his contribution would always be remembered.

MLA Kangan Mian Altaf Ahmad hoped that Dr Singh would come up to the expectations of the opposition parties. He assured that his party will extend full support to the Speaker in running the house smoothly.

Extending congratulations to new Speaker, Legislator, Rajesh Gupta said that he is hopeful that Dr Singh would perform the new assignment with the same enthusiasm as he performed as Deputy Chief Minister of the State.

Legislator, M Y Yousuf Tarigami, on the occasion said that Dr Singh has a great responsibility to run the assembly smoothly and he is hopeful that he would run the assembly as per rules and regulations.

Legislator, Engineer Abdul Rashid also congratulated Dr Nirmal Singh.