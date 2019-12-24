Nirmal among 3 J&K officials invited for Khelo India Athletics

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Three senior athletes turned officials from Jammu and Kashmir have been invited by the organisers for the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games to be held at Guwahati in Assam from January nine to January 15.

These officials are Nirmal Singh, who serves as Physical Education Lecturer with Department of Youth Services Sports and Inspector with J&K Police, Sharat Chander. Other official nominated from J&K is Ravinder Singh, who serves with Department of Excise. Nirmal has got a vast experience as an official.

He remained in the technical penal for the 22nd Asian Athletics Championship and was part of the 34th and 35th National Games besides acted as a technical official in the Inter-Frontier BSF Athletics meet.

Important to mention here that Sharat Chander was appointed as Manager of the Indian Athletics team for the recently held South Asian Games at Nepal.