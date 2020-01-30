Nirbhaya: Death row convicts move court seeking stay on Feb 1 executions

New Delhi: The lawyer for the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case Thursday moved a Delhi court seeking a stay on their executions scheduled for February 1, saying legal remedies of some of them are yet to be availed.

The plea was mentioned before Special Judge A K Jain who said it will be heard later in the day.

The 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 in a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road.

She died on December 29, 2012 at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. (PTI)