Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses curative plea of fourth death row convict Pawan Gupta

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a curative petition filed by convict Pawan Kumar Gupta who was sentenced to death in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.
A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said that no case is made out for re-examining the conviction and the punishment of the convict.
Other members of the bench were justices Arun Mishra, R F Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Urban planners, health practitioners must work in tandem: Dr Sushil
Way forward for any country is by educating itself more: Shah Rukh
Prabhas to work in ‘Mahanati’ director Nag Ashwin’s next
Colin Trevorrow’s ‘Jurassic World 3’ titled ‘Dominion’
John Abraham to produce biopic on Revathi Roy
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper