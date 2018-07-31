Nirankari Mission launches plantation drive

Share Share 0 Share 0

NOWSHERA: Nirankari Mission organised plantation drive at Sant Nirankari Bhawan Chowki Handan with the help of Forest Deptt Nowshera. On the occasion Sant Nirankari Mandal Zonal Incharge Rev B.P Singh mentioned that Baba ji said that pollution inside or outside is both dangerous and outside pollution can be reduced by planting trees and inside pollution can be thrown out by Gyan which Nirankari Mission gives. On the occasion Mukhi Soon Raj Sanchalak, Suresh Kumar, Dr Chander Parkash, Sanjay Sharma Forrester and many saints of Nirankari Mission were there in which more than hundred plants were planted.