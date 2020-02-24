Nirankari Mission holds cleanliness drives

STATE TIMES NEWS

R S PURA: Sant Nirankari Mission carried out a cleanliness drive on the birth anniversary of Nirankari Baba Hardev Singh in a government hospital R S Pura. The cleanliness drive under the supervision of Master Tara Singh, the organizer of Nirankari Mission R S Pura, was initiated by Block Development Co-ordinal Chairman Miran Sahib Dalip Kumar. Hundreds of people associated with the Nirankari Mission pledged to adopt hygiene by lifting the dirt in the hospital. On this occasion, the organizer of the mission, Master Tara Singh, said that the message of Nirankari Baba was to serve humanity by maintaining mutual brotherhood, so on his birthday every year on February 23, welfare activities including cleanliness campaign are being carried out. BDC chairman Dalip Kumar, while expressing his views, said that the Nirankari Mission is working for the welfare of the world and humanity. Many people, including retired Captain Varyam Singh, Anil Sharma of the Bazaar Committee, Ratan Lal etc. were present on the occasion.

SAMBA: A cleanliness drive was held at Government District Hospital Samba and Primary Health Centre, Nud by Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation.

About 400 hundred volunteers of Sant Nirankari Mission participated on the directions of Satguru Mata Sudiksha Maharaj on the eve 66th Birth Anniversary of Baba Hardev Singh . A congregation was also held in the Nirankari Satsang Bhawan Samba to pay tributes to Baba Hardev Singh . Sanyojak, K.C Bhagat, Sant Nirankari Mandal, Branch Samba also spoke on in the occasion.

Nowshera: Sant Nirankar Charitable Foundation Branch Nowshera carried out the cleanliness campaign and plantation drive from Jangad Chowk to the ADC office.

ADC Nowshera Sukhdev Singh Sanyal, DySP Birjesh Sharma inaugurated the plantation drive by planting saplings followed by the planting of saplings at various places like Tehsil, Sub District Hospital, etc.

On the occasion, Mohinder Sanjojak Naria, Tirtha Ram Mukhi Jangad, Khemraj Mukhi Lam, Somraj Mukhi Chowki Handan, Dr. Chandra Prakash, Muninder Committee Chairman Narinder Kumar Mangu and Counselor Ward 12 were also present.

RAJOURI: With the blessings of Nirankari Satguru Mata Sudiksha Savinder Hardev ji Maharaj, Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation (SNCF) , conducted a cleanliness and tree plantation drive in the Rajouri city on the eve of 66th Birth Anniversary of Baba Hardev Singh ji Maharaj.

Cleanliness drive was initiated by Anil Kapoor, Convenor , SNM, Rajouri. Drive was initiated in District Hospital, Rajouri, where more than 200 saints joined hands to clean each nook and corner of the Hospital. Anil along with the saints started planting saplings in the parking area of the hospital.

A community langer was also arranged for the saints, who came all the way from different parts twin district’s of Rajouri and Poonch.