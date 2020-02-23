Ninoline Edutech launches pre-school chain in J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Ninoline Edutech launched its pre-school chain in J&K with brand name My Chhota School here on Saturday.

During the launch of pre-school chain ‘My Chhota School’, the founder Kshitiz Bhasin announced that the SAP Educational group will be the master franchise for the UT of Jammu & Kashmir, UT of Ladakh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

“My Chhota School is the fastest growing pre-school chain of India and currently it is present in 19 states with over 550 centers,” Bhasin told reporters.

He added, “Ninoline Edutech is offering to open your own pre-school in just Rs 73000 (No royality, No hidden charges). My Chhota School mission is to make high quality education accessible and affordable to all Indians.”

During the launch of master franchise event, Kshitiz Bhasin, Anuj Sabarwal (Franchise Sales Manager My Chhota School) and Nitish Salgotra (Regional Marketing Manager SAP Educational Group) were present.