Nine PWD JE promoted as AEs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Monday promoted nine Junior Engineers (JEs) (Civil) as I/c Assistant Engineers (AEs) (Civil) of Public Works (R&B) Department.

“In continuation to the Government Order No.477-PW(R&B) of 2019 dated October 25, 2019, sanction is hereby accorded to the placement of nine Junior Engineers (Civil) as I/c Assistant Engineers (Civil ) in their own pay and grade for a period of six months or clearance by the DPC/J&K PSC, whichever is earlier,” read the government order.

According to order, JEs who have been promoted as Incharge Assistant Engineers include Yagya Dutt Sharma, Hardev Singh, Vishav Kiran, Deepak Kohli, Virendra Pal Singh, Mohammad Iqbal Lone, Wasim Ahmad Wani, Reyaz Ahmad Khan and Irshad Ahad Mir.