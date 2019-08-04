Nine live cartridges recovered

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Nine old rusted live cartridges of Insas and AK 47 were found from the agricultural field at village Chack Salarian area of sector Ramgarh in District Samba.

According to a report, Manpreet Singh, son of Girdhari Lal, resident of Chak Salarian sector Ramgarh saw old rusted nine live cartridges of Insas and AK 47 rifle was lying in his field and informed the police which reached on the spot and took the rounds into their custody. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started investigation.