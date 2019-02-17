Nine child labourers rescued, two arrested

AGENCY JAIPUR: Nine child labourers were rescued from a bangle manufacturing factory here, following which two men were arrested, police said Sunday. Following a tip-off that the children were forced to work as labourers, a raid was conducted at the factory on Saturday, SHO Kotwali police station Sandeep Saraswat said. The two men, identified as Mohammad Farooq, 37, and Mehfooz, 20, both residents of Bihar, were arrested for allegedly forcing the children to work for them, he said. The children too are from Bihar, the SHO added. It was a joint operation of police and the Bachpan Bachao Andolan, he said. Saraswat said that all the children were rescued and handed over to the Children Welfare Committee.
